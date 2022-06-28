Beckley’s Axe Hole turns one

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today, the Axe Hole in Beckley is celebrating its first birthday. And to celebrate, the small business is holding a weeklong party for the community.

In addition to a Deejay Dance Party at the end of the week, one lucky thrower is going to win a free year of axe throwing.

All as thanks for making the last year a success.

“If it wasn’t for the community as it is, you know, we wouldn’t be in business,” said Lindsey Pratt, Manager of the Axe Hole. “That’s one of those things we really highly depend on the community. It’s just something that we wanted to provide something else to do in Beckley. You know, you have a weekend off, what are you going to go do? And we want people in here throwing axes.”

The festivities will kick off on Wednesday and end on Sunday, July 3. Those looking to throw axes this week are asked to make a reservation at axeholebeckley.com or by calling 304-200-2112.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.