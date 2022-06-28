Advertisement

Beckley’s Axe Hole turns one

Axe Hole Beckley turns one
Axe Hole Beckley turns one(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today, the Axe Hole in Beckley is celebrating its first birthday. And to celebrate, the small business is holding a weeklong party for the community.

In addition to a Deejay Dance Party at the end of the week, one lucky thrower is going to win a free year of axe throwing.

All as thanks for making the last year a success.

“If it wasn’t for the community as it is, you know, we wouldn’t be in business,” said Lindsey Pratt, Manager of the Axe Hole. “That’s one of those things we really highly depend on the community. It’s just something that we wanted to provide something else to do in Beckley. You know, you have a weekend off, what are you going to go do? And we want people in here throwing axes.”

The festivities will kick off on Wednesday and end on Sunday, July 3. Those looking to throw axes this week are asked to make a reservation at axeholebeckley.com or by calling 304-200-2112.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved one car and one motorcycle, according to Tazewell County's Director of...
Motorcyclist in critical condition following 460 crash
Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks pleaded not guilty on Monday.
Defendants plead not guilty to murder of 13-year-old
Saint Colman Catholic Church
Family of original members reacts to burning of Saint Colman Catholic Church
Remains of Saint Colman Catholic Church
Police investigating after church burns to the ground
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Coach Kidd Team Basketball Camp
YMCA youth basketball camp focuses on team building
After T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint in 2020, the company has worked to incorporate many of its...
T-Mobile customers in Beckley concerned over ongoing connectivity issues
Residents spoke Monday at the Mercer County Courthouse.
Mercer County residents voice opposition to proposed AEP price hike
Mercer County residents speak out against AEP proposed price hike
Mercer County residents speak out against AEP proposed price hike