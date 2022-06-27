Theatre West Virginia postpones concert due to weather

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - June 26 suffered some wet weather and put a damper on the second installment of Theatre West Virginia’s tribute concert series.

The band playing homage to the Eagles was supposed to take stage at 7:30 p.m in the amphitheater at Grandview, in Raleigh County, but due to the weather, that concert is being postponed.

The executive director for Theatre West Virginia says the concert is being moved to the same time tomorrow night, June 27.

On a normal weather postponement or cancellation Theatre West Virginia allows you to bring your ticket from said event to another event of the summer. Scott Hill the executive director of Theatre West Virginia says they just saw a rain check ticket from 2004 be used to see Hatfield’s and McCoy’s.

“Well it’s the first time we’ve ever tried to do five concerts. I’ve heard a lot there is nothing to do in Beckley. Well now there is something to do pretty close to Beckley. We have five concerts, thirty-five different shows, three different shows and then multiple shows with that. So there is a lot to do just in this little part and we are just a small part of the Raleigh County art scene and we are just happy to be a part of it,” said Hill.

Again, the Eagles tribute concert at Theatre West Virginia will take the stage tomorrow night, June 27, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert series continues with a different tribute artists every Sunday, barring bad weather, now through July 17.

For a complete list of the artists and performance dates head to the Theatre West Virginia website here. Home - Theatre West Virginia

