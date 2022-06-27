Advertisement

Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayonnaise, store owner says

By Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – One Subway worker is dead and another is in the hospital following an apparent argument over mayonnaise.

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The owner of the restaurant told WGCL that a customer got upset over the amount of mayonnaise that was put on their sandwich. An argument escalated, and the customer shot two employees, the owner said.

One worker did not survive. Police did not clarify the second worker’s injuries.

Police are still investigating and did not provide further details.

