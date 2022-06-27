Advertisement

Raleigh General Hospital, West Virginia Junior College partner to reduce nursing shortage

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new partnership is working to alleviate the nursing shortage in Raleigh County.

On Monday, Raleigh General Hospital and West Virginia Junior College introduced a collaborative initiative in the form of an 18-month nursing program. The courses will focus on hospital culture and procedures and will be offered through a hybrid online delivery method.

Evan Maynor, a current nursing student at West Virginia Junior College, shared what this program can do for the county’s healthcare system.

“The nursing shortage here is definitely an impact,” he said. “I think Raleigh General Hospital collaborating with West Virginia Junior College to offer education to people definitely opens up more opportunities for more nurses...”

The program is expected to begin enrolling students in the fall. Classes will begin in April of 2023, and scholarships tied to employment commitments will be available.

