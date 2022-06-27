Advertisement

Our Monday AM looks muggy with showers, but the afternoon will be cool & dry

We’ll experience below-normal temps and dropping humidity today
MONDAY COMMUTE
MONDAY COMMUTE(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will be making its exit out of the area this morning, but until it slides further east, we’ll start the day off with some lingering rain. We can expect showers up until roughly 11AM-12PM, and locally heavy downpours will still be possible. Be aware of possible ponding on the roads and areas of fog for your morning commute!

MUGGY-CAST
MUGGY-CAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Later today, as winds pick up out of the north and west, we’ll get cooler and drier air to surge in behind the departing front. High temps will therefore be cooler than average, topping off in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Dew points should also take a dive later this afternoon, giving us some relief from the humidity!

OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be partly cloudy and dry tonight with some areas of fog and COOL LOW TEMPS for this time of year, bottoming out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY LOOKS PLEASANT
TUESDAY LOOKS PLEASANT(WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring pleasant weather. We should be partly sunny tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 70s for most.

UPPER AIR PATTERN
UPPER AIR PATTERN(WVVA WEATHER)

We look to stay on the dry side through midweek...but temps will be heating up again quickly, so don’t get used to this brief cool-down!

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved one car and one motorcycle, according to Tazewell County's Director of...
Motorcyclist in critical condition following 460 crash
The Greenbrier
Unidentified threat forces The Greenbrier to evacuate
Remains of Saint Colman Catholic Church
Police investigating after church burns to the ground
6 people have been confirmed dead following Wednesday's crash.
Mercer County pilot speaks on tragic Logan County helicopter crash
Pool-goers got to meet mermaids at Harmoy Acres on Saturday.
Mermaids join pool-goers at Harmony Acres

Latest News

Chance of showers tonight.
Storms possible overnight with showers lingering into the morning hours.
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
A few storms are possible
Thunderstorms are possible tonight, but the strongest ones will come through tomorrow.
Full video forecast (6-25-2022)
Full video forecast (6-25-2022)