Our Monday AM looks muggy with showers, but the afternoon will be cool & dry

A cold front will be making its exit out of the area this morning, but until it slides further east, we’ll start the day off with some lingering rain. We can expect showers up until roughly 11AM-12PM, and locally heavy downpours will still be possible. Be aware of possible ponding on the roads and areas of fog for your morning commute!

Later today, as winds pick up out of the north and west, we’ll get cooler and drier air to surge in behind the departing front. High temps will therefore be cooler than average, topping off in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Dew points should also take a dive later this afternoon, giving us some relief from the humidity!

We’ll be partly cloudy and dry tonight with some areas of fog and COOL LOW TEMPS for this time of year, bottoming out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday will bring pleasant weather. We should be partly sunny tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 70s for most.

We look to stay on the dry side through midweek...but temps will be heating up again quickly, so don’t get used to this brief cool-down!

