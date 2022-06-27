Morrisey pushes Title IX to support West Virginia Save Women’s Sports Law

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A landmark United States law which opened the door for more women to participate in sports is now being used by West Virginias attorney general as justification to shut the door to transgender athletes.

This week marks 50-years since president Richard Nixon signed “Title IX″ into law.

It prohibits discrimination based on sex at any school or other education program which receives federal money.

The rule is cited for increasing the number of women on college sports teams.

On June 21, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held a press conference.

“Obviously it was really used to drive the creation of many women’s sports teams over a long period of time,” said Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, and the numbers appear to show the impact of Title IX.

“Women now make up 44% of all NCAA student Athletes. Because of title 9 we are at a far cry from 1971, where less than 30,000 women played college sports. They made up just 15% of the college athletes,” said Morrisey.

But now, Morrisey is using Title IX to defend a West Virginia law temporarily blocked by a federal judge, which bans transgender women and girls from participating on school sports teams that match their gender identity.

“When a biological male wins at a women’s event, that takes away from a female. We should all be proud and use the common sense to defend title 9 and women’s sports,” said Morrisey.

While others share Morrisy’s take on the issue, including former West Virginia University athlete Lainey Armistead.

“No young women should be forced to compete against a male in her sport. It’s unfair and it’s unsafe. No biological male should be allowed to take athletic opportunities away from women. Ignoring the biological differences between men and women is a huge loss for women,” said Lainey Armistead.

The Women’s Sports Foundation points to evidence this is not the case. It cites medical experts who agree taking female hormones, “Negate any strength and muscular advantage that testosterone may have provided.”

The Foundation also refers to a 2004 study, which showed female-to-male transgender male athletes had no physical advantage before, during, or after transition.

