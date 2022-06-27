Local Coffee Shop opens up second location

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

A local business owner has opened another coffee shop in Virginia.

Collin O’Donnell, owner of The Grind coffee shop in Bluefield, Va., spoke with WVVA to give more information on their new location in Wytheville, Va.

From their Facebook page, the new location is being dubbed as “The official coffee shop of the First Lady.”

“Accordin’ to our Appalachian statistics, we are the only coffee shop in the U.S. of A to have a first lady born upstairs. As far as we’re concerned, that makes us the official coffee shop of the first lady,” said O’Donnell.

