Jr. Nursing Academy starts at WVU Tech

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A program that may help with the nursing shortage in Southern West Virginia has launched. The Jr. Nursing 3 day academy launched it’s third summer program.

Forty upcoming 8th, 9th, and 10th graders were selected for the three day Junior program at WVU Tech in Beckley. The program chair says these students were not selected at random.

“They filled out an application that included an essay, their GPA, and some other information. Then we had a huge response with applications. Typically we only accept 20, but due to the huge response we were able to accept double that and accept 40,” said Hillary Parcell, BSM Program Chair Person, WVU Tech School of Nursing Beckley Campus.

The teens received backpacks filled with a nurse uniform, a stethoscope, a blood pressure cuff and a few other things they need to get started. The goal of the program is to further inspire students who are interested in a career in nursing.

“We all know we have a nursing shortage so it’s important to guide students who know that they want nursing to be able to give them some guidance in high school so they can go on the correct path. That way they are ready for college on day 1,” said Parcell.

The Junior nursing program is free to all student and it’s all made possible by a grant from the West Virginia Center for Nursing.

Due to the drop in the number of nurses nationwide and here in the two Virginia’s over the course of the pandemic, the hope for the WVU Tech Jr. Nursing program is to give the students a real hands on introduction to the skills they’ll need if they pursue a future career in nursing.

