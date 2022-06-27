Advertisement

In Focus: Putting the spotlight on Chucky Ray Lilly and the Grip

CHUCKY RAY LILLY AND THE GRIP
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

On this episode of In Focus, we are putting the spotlight on a Mercer County band, Chucky Ray Lilly and the Grip.

They’ll be making an appearance at Charleston’s Regatta event on Saturday, July 2, where they’ll be opening for country music star, Martina McBride.

Our Melinda Zosh sits down with musician Chucky Ray Lilly on what this performance will mean for them.

You’ll also learn more about Lilly’s original song and the video that was shot in Mercer County.

