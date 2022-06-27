In Focus: Putting the spotlight on Chucky Ray Lilly and the Grip

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

On this episode of In Focus, we are putting the spotlight on a Mercer County band, Chucky Ray Lilly and the Grip.

They’ll be making an appearance at Charleston’s Regatta event on Saturday, July 2, where they’ll be opening for country music star, Martina McBride.

Our Melinda Zosh sits down with musician Chucky Ray Lilly on what this performance will mean for them.

You’ll also learn more about Lilly’s original song and the video that was shot in Mercer County.

Be sure to tune in every Sunday at 9 a.m. to watch In Focus. It is a community affairs show about people and events in the Two Virginias.

If you’re interested in being interviewed or if you have a segment idea, email evening anchor and content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.