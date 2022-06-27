Fayette County joins in celebrations of West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - June 20, marks West Virginia’s birthday and there were celebrations staged across the mountain state.

In Fayette County, Babcock State Park served as the backdrop for one of the parties for our mountain mamma.

The Festivities for West Virginia is an inter-agency affair in Fayette County, Bringing The West Virginia Department of Tourism, New River Gorge CVB, and Visit Southern West Virginia together to Mark this occasion.

“We are here today to celebrate to celebrate West Virginia’s 159th birthday and to show off the swing that the department of tourism has put in 9 locations.There is one in each region and this is the one in the New River Greenbrier Valley Region,” said Lisa Straver, Director, Visit Southern West Virginia.

These swings were hand crafted by students in West Virginia.

“The actual swings, the woodwork was done by the Nicholas County Career and Technology Center, so the students did it. The Mountaineer Challenge Academy installed this swing, so it’s really great to be able to use the youth organizations to do that,” said Straver.

The weather really cooperated with an outdoor celebration and it was appreciated by some in attendance who would normally be working behind a desk.

“For us, we know how blessed we are. We know what a beautiful state we have. We work a lot behind our computers, promoting southern West Virginia. It’s really nice to get out today, pass out some birthday cake, the cupcakes, party hats, and just get out and talk to people,” said Straver.

West Virginia is now 159 years old.

