Family of original members reacts to burning of Saint Colman Catholic Church

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Sunday, June 26, a call came in to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department about a structure fire at the Saint Colman Catholic Church in Shady Spring. Officials have since said the fire was suspicious.

The case is now being investigated by Trooper D. Daniels with the West Virginia State Police. No new information has been released; however, Trooper Daniels tells WVVA that he was working on several leads.

In the aftermath of the fire, a local woman, whose family were original members of the church, stepped forward to share her reaction.

“When you think about some of your family from 150 years ago, you know, they went there and had their church services and they had their weddings in there and their funerals in there, and now all that history is gone,” said Kelli Harrison. “That is the part to me that is so sad.”

Harrison said she had visited the church on multiple occasions and had even penned her name in the guestbook.

WVVA will continue to follow this investigation and update you as more details emerge.

