Advertisement

Family of original members reacts to burning of Saint Colman Catholic Church

Saint Colman Catholic Church
Saint Colman Catholic Church(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Sunday, June 26, a call came in to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department about a structure fire at the Saint Colman Catholic Church in Shady Spring. Officials have since said the fire was suspicious.

The case is now being investigated by Trooper D. Daniels with the West Virginia State Police. No new information has been released; however, Trooper Daniels tells WVVA that he was working on several leads.

In the aftermath of the fire, a local woman, whose family were original members of the church, stepped forward to share her reaction.

“When you think about some of your family from 150 years ago, you know, they went there and had their church services and they had their weddings in there and their funerals in there, and now all that history is gone,” said Kelli Harrison. “That is the part to me that is so sad.”

Harrison said she had visited the church on multiple occasions and had even penned her name in the guestbook.

WVVA will continue to follow this investigation and update you as more details emerge.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved one car and one motorcycle, according to Tazewell County's Director of...
Motorcyclist in critical condition following 460 crash
Remains of Saint Colman Catholic Church
Police investigating after church burns to the ground
The Greenbrier
Unidentified threat forces The Greenbrier to evacuate
6 people have been confirmed dead following Wednesday's crash.
Mercer County pilot speaks on tragic Logan County helicopter crash
Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks pleaded not guilty on Monday.
Defendants plead not guilty to murder of 13-year-old

Latest News

Raleigh General Hospital and West Virginia Junior College partnership
Raleigh General Hospital, West Virginia Junior College partner to reduce nursing shortage
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks pleaded not guilty on Monday.
Defendants plead not guilty to murder of 13-year-old
The Grind new location
The Grind coffee shop opens up second location