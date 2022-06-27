Advertisement

Dry conditions are here!

Temps the next few days will be very cool
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Rain has moved out of the area and now we’re sitting with blue skies and a little bit of wind. Things will be dry for the next few days.

Overnight tonight temperatures will be kind of chilly as we sit in the lower 50s. You might need a light jacket if you go out after sundown! Wind will begin to die down as we head into the overnight hours, and we will be mostly clear tonight.

Chilly tonight
Chilly tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is going to be dry with a fair amount of clouds. Temperatures will be warming up just a little bit, sitting in the mid-70s. It’ll be a perfect day to go and grab some ice cream!

You could see some decent melting tomorrow!
You could see some decent melting tomorrow!(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead we will remain dry through the middle part of the week and we will see decreasing clouds as well. Things will become unsettled by the weekend though, as we see a chance of storms through the weekend.

