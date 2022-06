PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks both pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Monday, for the murder of 13-year-old Maryze Unique Tatum in Bluefield, W.Va. on March 24, 2022.

The pair’s pretrial date is set for Aug. 19, and their trial is set to begin Sept. 14 at 9:30 a.m. under Judge Derek C. Swope.

