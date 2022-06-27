Advertisement

Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just...
According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.(WALA)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two Popeyes employees were injured after a customer opened fire in the drive-thru window at an Alabama restaurant, police said.

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the man got out of his vehicle and fired a gun into the drive-thru window, striking two employees.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting and did not clarify the injuries of the workers.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Prichard police at 251-452-2211.

Prichard is located about 5 miles north of Mobile.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved one car and one motorcycle, according to Tazewell County's Director of...
Motorcyclist in critical condition following 460 crash
Remains of Saint Colman Catholic Church
Police investigating after church burns to the ground
The Greenbrier
Unidentified threat forces The Greenbrier to evacuate
6 people have been confirmed dead following Wednesday's crash.
Mercer County pilot speaks on tragic Logan County helicopter crash
Pool-goers got to meet mermaids at Harmoy Acres on Saturday.
Mermaids join pool-goers at Harmony Acres

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court ruling takes side of doctors convicted of pain pill schemes
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence
FILE - Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer, is seen here in court on Sept. 15,...
Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller leaves prison