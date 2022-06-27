Advertisement

Classic cars from almost every decade arrive in Beckley

By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Classic cars from all across the United States lined up in downtown Beckley on Saturday, June 18, to show off their originality.

The AACA Car Club, also known as the Antique Automobile Club of America held a car show in the middle of Beckley today.

“We are having the first national meet in south eastern West Virginia to ever take place,” said Sam Longancre, Secretary, White Water Region AACA Car Club.

Cars came from as far West as Wisconsin, to as far South as Florida came to Beckley, West Virginia for this car show, but why do they have their show in Beckley?

“The club was encouraged by the past president of the national AACA. He liked this part of the state and felt it was a beautiful place that a lot of people would come to,” said Longancre.

With over 100 vehicles registered today Sam says the cars will be voted on but truly only compete against themselves. and none of this would have been possible without the help of the city of Beckley.

“One of the things that make this so successful is the involvement of the city. The City has really helped us. The workers, the police force, I can’t say enough... from the Mayor on down,” said Longancre.

The car show started at 11 a.m. and drove off at 3 p.m.

