Bluefield native makes the cut of Top 40 under 40

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The State Journal recognized the Top 40 under 40 list and one man in our area was recognized for his dedication to students.

Matt James, 36 and an Assistant Dean of Student Affairs at Marshall University. He is a Bluefield native that graduated valedictorian of his high school class.

James was following a path of Biology and hopefully Pharmacy... until Matt’s first ask of a recommendation to attend pharmacy school said, “No”.

“When I went and asked for a recommendation from the president and dean of students at the time one of them actually said no. They didn’t want to write me a recommendation to pharmacy school. It was actually the president at the time. He said I think you are going to hate it, I don’t think it’s going to be fulfilling for what your skills and your gifts are. So I am glad that he did that because I actually ended up staying and getting a masters degree in counseling so I can work with students and it’s been awesome,” said James.

James is one of the 40 in the state recognized and he said he is beyond humbled to even be nominated.

