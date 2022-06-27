Advertisement

Best of West Virginia art exhibit showcases variety of creations

Best of West Virginia
Best of West Virginia(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 14th annual ‘Best of West Virginia’ open jury exhibition opened today, June 25, at the Tamarack.

Today they held their awards ceremony and gallery opening for all the local artists.

This is the only exhibit Tamarack has that is open to any artists in the state of West Virginia. You do not have to be juried in or be a professional artist to enter your art for this exhibit.

This exhibit also does not have an age restriction attached to it.

The top three winners were announced at 3 p.m. today.

Best in Show2nd Place3rd Place
Jamey BiggsFred HaysBrian Fencl
Hemisphere with Nails and BulldozerYoung Woman with InfantThe Shepherds Have Become Confused
Mercer County, WVKanawha County, WVOhio County, WV

“Art for me and just for us here at the Tamarack is a really great way to express ourselves and let out some of those emotions or thoughts or feelings that we might not be able to express verbally in our day to day lives,” said Mandy Lash, Gallery Director, Tamarack.

The winner for ‘People’s Choice’ will be announced August 15th and voting is open until that date as well, so get over to the Tamarack and vote for your favorite piece of Art.

Best in Show
Best in Show(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
2nd Place
2nd Place(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
3rd Pace
3rd Pace(Jamie Leigh Reichert)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved one car and one motorcycle, according to Tazewell County's Director of...
Motorcyclist in critical condition following 460 crash
The Greenbrier
Unidentified threat forces The Greenbrier to evacuate
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
How does the supreme court's decision Affect, West Virginia?
How Overturning Roe V. Wade affects West Virginia
6 people have been confirmed dead following Wednesday's crash.
Mercer County pilot speaks on tragic Logan County helicopter crash

Latest News

Morrisey at press conference.
Morrisey pushes Title IX to support West Virginia Save Women’s Sports Law
Celebrating 159 years of West Virginia.
Fayette County joins in celebrations of West Virginia
The State Journal recognizes 40 under 40 and a local resident made the cut.
Bluefield native makes the cut of Top 40 under 40
Classic cars from almost every decade arrived in Beckley to show off their originality.
Classic cars from almost every decade arrive in Beckley