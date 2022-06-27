Best of West Virginia art exhibit showcases variety of creations

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 14th annual ‘Best of West Virginia’ open jury exhibition opened today, June 25, at the Tamarack.

Today they held their awards ceremony and gallery opening for all the local artists.

This is the only exhibit Tamarack has that is open to any artists in the state of West Virginia. You do not have to be juried in or be a professional artist to enter your art for this exhibit.

This exhibit also does not have an age restriction attached to it.

The top three winners were announced at 3 p.m. today.

Best in Show 2nd Place 3rd Place Jamey Biggs Fred Hays Brian Fencl Hemisphere with Nails and Bulldozer Young Woman with Infant The Shepherds Have Become Confused Mercer County, WV Kanawha County, WV Ohio County, WV

“Art for me and just for us here at the Tamarack is a really great way to express ourselves and let out some of those emotions or thoughts or feelings that we might not be able to express verbally in our day to day lives,” said Mandy Lash, Gallery Director, Tamarack.

The winner for ‘People’s Choice’ will be announced August 15th and voting is open until that date as well, so get over to the Tamarack and vote for your favorite piece of Art.

