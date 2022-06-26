Advertisement

Third “Food Truck Frenzy” returns to Princeton’s Chuck Mathena Center

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A full day of food, live entertainment and more returned to Princeton’s Chuck Mathena Center on Saturday, for the venue’s third “Food Truck Frenzy.”

Saturday’s event was the frenzy’s second year in a row. The festival began in 2019 before taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local and regional food trucks showed up for the event -- with some, like “Bite Mi Asian Kitchen” making the trek from as far out as Barboursville.

“I’m not just selling the food, you know, it’s not just to feel good,” said Kae Bradley, Bite Mi’s owner. “Of course the food is to fill you up, make you full, things like that. But it’s also, it’s a culture in every type of food.”

Bradley said her food truck sells Asian cuisine from a variety of different cultures across the continent.

Tickets for Saturday’s event were priced at $15 online, and $20 in-person.

