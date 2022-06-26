Storms possible overnight with showers lingering into the morning hours.

We had heavy downpours move through the area today. We’re not out of the woods quite yet, as a second round of showers and storms will be making its way through tonight.

Rain moves in the next few hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight’s round of showers and storms will begin around 6 PM and continue on after midnight. There is always the chance for heavier downpours and a few rumbles of thunder, so make sure to keep that in mind if living by a river or in low-lying areas. Temperatures tonight will be mild once again as we sit in the mid-60s.

Chance of showers tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow morning’s commute could be a little wet as these showers will continue. Rain is expected to continue until around lunchtime, after that the rain will move out of the area and we will see decreasing clouds leaving us with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Temperatures will take a hit as a cold front moves through, driving temps into the lower 70s.

Showers in the morning, with sun for the afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead, things will start to dry up. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies and temps will begin to climb into the mid 70s. We look to remain dry until Friday as rain moves back into the area.

