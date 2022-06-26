Advertisement

Storms possible overnight with showers lingering into the morning hours.

Temps will be mild overnight.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We had heavy downpours move through the area today. We’re not out of the woods quite yet, as a second round of showers and storms will be making its way through tonight.

Rain moves in the next few hours.
Rain moves in the next few hours.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight’s round of showers and storms will begin around 6 PM and continue on after midnight. There is always the chance for heavier downpours and a few rumbles of thunder, so make sure to keep that in mind if living by a river or in low-lying areas. Temperatures tonight will be mild once again as we sit in the mid-60s.

Chance of showers tonight.
Chance of showers tonight.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow morning’s commute could be a little wet as these showers will continue. Rain is expected to continue until around lunchtime, after that the rain will move out of the area and we will see decreasing clouds leaving us with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Temperatures will take a hit as a cold front moves through, driving temps into the lower 70s.

Showers in the morning, with sun for the afternoon.
Showers in the morning, with sun for the afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead, things will start to dry up. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies and temps will begin to climb into the mid 70s. We look to remain dry until Friday as rain moves back into the area.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenbrier
Unidentified threat forces The Greenbrier to evacuate
How does the supreme court's decision Affect, West Virginia?
How Overturning Roe V. Wade affects West Virginia
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
6 people have been confirmed dead following Wednesday's crash.
Mercer County pilot speaks on tragic Logan County helicopter crash
Political leaders in the Two Virginias signaled Friday that they plan to enact abortion...
Political leaders in the Two Virginias prepare to restrict abortion

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
A few storms are possible
Thunderstorms are possible tonight, but the strongest ones will come through tomorrow.
Full video forecast (6-25-2022)
Full video forecast (6-25-2022)
GLANCING AT WEEKEND
Rain chances stay low through Saturday, but showers/storms move back in Sunday