Police investigating after church burns to the ground

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after what fire officials are saying was a suspicious fire that burned a church to the ground.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department says on Facebook that crews received a call on Sunday about a structure fire at the Saint Colman Catholic Church in Shady Spring. Once they arrived the church had already burned to the ground.

The fire is considered to be an act of arson and anyone with information regarding the fire is urged to contact West Virginia State Police, Trooper D. Daniels at (304)-256-6700, the WV State Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-(800)-233-3473 or Crime Stoppers of Raleigh County at 304-255-STOP.

