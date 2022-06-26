One juvenile, two teens face charges in burning of Shady Spring church

UPDATE: SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two individuals and one juvenile have been arrested in connection to the burning of Saint Colman Catholic Church in Shady Spring.

According to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, James Elmore, 19, and Braxton Miller, 18, have been charged. Elmore is being charged with Felony Conspiracy and Accessory After the Fact, while Miller is being charged with Arson. Both are being held at Southern Regional Jail on $75,000 bonds.

Hatfield also stated that a third individual, a juvenile, is being charged in this case.

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after what fire officials are saying was a suspicious fire that burned a church to the ground.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department says on Facebook that crews received a call on Sunday about a structure fire at the Saint Colman Catholic Church in Shady Spring. Once they arrived the church had already burned to the ground.

The fire is considered to be an act of arson and anyone with information regarding the fire is urged to contact West Virginia State Police, Trooper D. Daniels at (304)-256-6700, the WV State Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-(800)-233-3473 or Crime Stoppers of Raleigh County at 304-255-STOP.

