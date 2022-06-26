Advertisement

One juvenile, two teens face charges in burning of Shady Spring church

Remains of Saint Colman Catholic Church
Remains of Saint Colman Catholic Church(Beaver Volunteer Fire Department)
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two individuals and one juvenile have been arrested in connection to the burning of Saint Colman Catholic Church in Shady Spring.

According to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, James Elmore, 19, and Braxton Miller, 18, have been charged. Elmore is being charged with Felony Conspiracy and Accessory After the Fact, while Miller is being charged with Arson. Both are being held at Southern Regional Jail on $75,000 bonds.

Hatfield also stated that a third individual, a juvenile, is being charged in this case.

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after what fire officials are saying was a suspicious fire that burned a church to the ground.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department says on Facebook that crews received a call on Sunday about a structure fire at the Saint Colman Catholic Church in Shady Spring. Once they arrived the church had already burned to the ground.

The fire is considered to be an act of arson and anyone with information regarding the fire is urged to contact West Virginia State Police, Trooper D. Daniels at (304)-256-6700, the WV State Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-(800)-233-3473 or Crime Stoppers of Raleigh County at 304-255-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death
Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2020 double murder.
Mercer County man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2020 double murder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says the aircraft was...
NTSB releases preliminary report on Logan Co. fatal helicopter crash

Latest News

Heavy Rain
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responding to reports of flooding throughout Buchanan County
Birthdays: 7.13.22
Birthdays: 7.13.22
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death