Motorcyclist in critical condition following 460 crash

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on U.S. Route 460 on Sunday was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to Tazewell County’s Director of Public Safety, Barry Brooks.

Brooks also reported the crash involved a car and the motorcycle, and said no occupants of the car were injured.

The time of the accident was not reported as of around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

