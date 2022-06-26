Mermaids join pool-goers at Harmony Acres

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, Va.’s Harmoy Acres Swimming Pool saw the arrival of mermaids on Saturday, as the pool kicked off its first summer weekend of 2022.

Those who got to meet with the mermaids said it was a wish come true.

“I wish I was a mermaid. That’s the one wish I would always- that’s the only wish I would wish for,” said Kaydence Sims. “I’ve always, always wanted a mermaid, like, little tail, so I could swim in it.”

Saturday’s mermaid event lasted from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m.. Since June 22nd., Harmony Acres has offered “Night Swim” from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. every Wednesday until the end of season.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.