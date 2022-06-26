Advertisement

Mermaids join pool-goers at Harmony Acres

Pool-goers got to meet mermaids at Harmoy Acres on Saturday.
Pool-goers got to meet mermaids at Harmoy Acres on Saturday.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, Va.’s Harmoy Acres Swimming Pool saw the arrival of mermaids on Saturday, as the pool kicked off its first summer weekend of 2022.

Those who got to meet with the mermaids said it was a wish come true.

“I wish I was a mermaid. That’s the one wish I would always- that’s the only wish I would wish for,” said Kaydence Sims. “I’ve always, always wanted a mermaid, like, little tail, so I could swim in it.”

Saturday’s mermaid event lasted from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m.. Since June 22nd., Harmony Acres has offered “Night Swim” from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. every Wednesday until the end of season.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenbrier
Unidentified threat forces The Greenbrier to evacuate
How does the supreme court's decision Affect, West Virginia?
How Overturning Roe V. Wade affects West Virginia
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
6 people have been confirmed dead following Wednesday's crash.
Mercer County pilot speaks on tragic Logan County helicopter crash
Political leaders in the Two Virginias signaled Friday that they plan to enact abortion...
Political leaders in the Two Virginias prepare to restrict abortion

Latest News

The crash involved one car and one motorcycle, according to Tazewell County's Director of...
Motorcyclist in critical condition following 460 crash
Remains of Saint Colman Catholic Church
Police investigating after church burns to the ground
Wild Things Dog Park held its grand opening Saturday.
Bluefield dog park is open for business
6 people have been confirmed dead following Wednesday's crash.
Mercer County pilot speaks on tragic Logan County helicopter crash