Mercer County pilot speaks on tragic Logan County helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, W.Va.’s Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston released the names of 6 people who died in a helicopter crash in Logan County on Wednesday.

According to Captain Robert Maddy, Deputy Chief of Staff for West Virginia State Police, the victims have been identified as:

John Nagle II, 53, of Austin, TX.

Donald Sandhoff, 69, of Durham, NC.

Kevin Warren, 51, of Franklin, TN.

Carolyn O’Connor, 73, of Winter Garden, FL.

Marvin Bledsoe, 64, of Chapmanville, W.Va.

Jack Collins, 65, of Chapmanville, W.Va.

WVVA spoke with Harry Moore, a Mercer County-area pilot who said he met with some of the victims before Wednesday’s tragedy. Moore spoke on the occasion for the flight, which he said brought many Vietnam Veterans to the Logan County area for a chance to fly in a “Huey” helicopter.

“The sad part is, it was such a joyous occasion,” said Moore. “They come there, mostly Vietnam vets, to fly. To be able to get the controls of the Huey in their hands one more time.”

Wednesday’s crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

