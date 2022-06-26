Advertisement

Bluefield dog park is open for business

Wild Things Dog Park held its grand opening Saturday.
Wild Things Dog Park held its grand opening Saturday.(WVVA)
By Alivia Colon
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new hot spot for dogs and dog owners in Bluefield, W.Va. held its grand opening on Saturday.

Wild Things Grooming and Boarding’s owner Sherri Hamden said her business has been a part of the Bluefield community for 23 years.

On Saturday, she revealed the boarding and grooming service’s new “Bark Park”, adjacent to the long-standing business.

“We don’t have anything like this in our area, so I thought it would be a good idea to have a membership only Bark Park,” said Hamden. “I think it just gives the animals something to do with their owners, and it’s great for the community.”

Saturday’s grand opening saw food, drinks and discounted treats and services to all guests, along with a basket raffle with the chance to win various toys and gift cards. All proceeds for the raffle were sent to the Alive Animal Services Group, a local non-profit animal rescue group.

Members of Wild Things Grooming and Boarding can join the Bark Park for $10 a day, $30 per month, $120 for six months and $200 for a year.

Non-members can join for $15 a day, $40 per month, $150 for six months and $250 for a year.

