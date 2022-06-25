Advertisement

Unidentified threat forces The Greenbrier to evacuate

The Greenbrier
The Greenbrier(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Director of Public Relations for The Greenbrier, Cam Huffman says The Greenbrier received a threat Saturday afternoon and to be cautious The Greenbrier officials have evacuated the building.

Police are on scene and everyone is being kept away from the building while police and canines inspect the building. Huffman says as soon as the building is deemed safe it will be reopened.

Stay with WVVA as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How does the supreme court's decision Affect, West Virginia?
How Overturning Roe V. Wade affects West Virginia
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place...
Reaction from the two Virginias on Roe v. Wade
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash

Latest News

Danville vs. Bluefield (June 24th)
Otterbots beat Ridge Runners to sweep series
How does the supreme court's decision Affect, West Virginia?
How Overturning Roe V. Wade affects West Virginia
White Sulphur Springs celebrated its rebirth over the weekend.
White Sulphur Springs celebrates rebirth, six years after deadly flood
Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) takes a foul shot in the first half of an NCAA college...
Virginia Tech star Keve Aluma signs free agent deal with Memphis Grizzlies