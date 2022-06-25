Advertisement

Thunderstorms are possible tonight, but the strongest ones will come through tomorrow.

Temps overnight tonight will be mild once again.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
This evening we could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up through the evening. Temperatures will be hovering around the mid-60s, and skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise.

A few storms are possible
A few storms are possible(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is looking to be a little bit more stormy. We’re looking at the chance of thunderstorms rolling in through the area as we head out the door in the morning. Some of us could see a brief break from the rain after lunchtime, though thunderstorms will be in full gear by the late afternoon / early evening, ahead of a cold front approaching the area. There is a chance that some of these storms could turn severe, so make sure to stay tuned for the latest updates.

Temperatures will be in a tight range tomorrow.
Temperatures will be in a tight range tomorrow.(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the start of the work week, things will be rainy on Monday, but we look to dry up by Tuesday! Temperatures will be cooling way down into the low 70, some of us might even top off in the upper 60s on Monday. We’ll stay dry most of the week, but by Friday we look to be in for more rain.

