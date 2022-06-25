Political leaders in the Two Virginias prepare to restrict abortion

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Political leaders in the Two Virginias spoke on their intent to enact abortion restrictions in their respective states on Friday, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade.

According to W.Va. state code 61-2-8, those who administer abortions, if found guilty, are to be “confined in the penitentiary not less than three nor more than ten years.”

On Friday, W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office plans to work with the legislature in clarifying the state code, adding “I think there will be some consideration to how this law comes back to existence or the modifications that are made. So we’re going to be addressing those issues.”

The state’s only clinic to offer abortions discontinued the service following Friday’s ruling.

“At our clinic we have been bracing ourselves for this moment for years,” said Katie Quinonez, Executive Director of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia.

In the commonwealth however, there is no pre-Roe law on the books banning abortion. On Friday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he’d like to see a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, but would be willing to negotiate up to 20 weeks.

“I’ve asked [the legislature] to do the important work needed and be prepared to introduce legislation when the General Assembly returns in January,” said Youngkin.

Va.’s state legislature is set to reconvene in January.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.