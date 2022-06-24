Advertisement

WVVA remembers former Chief Engineer, Ken Dick

Ken Dick
Ken Dick
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ken Dick, a former WVVA Chief Engineer, died Wednesday morning, he was 92.

He grew up in Sandstone and after a stint in the army, he joined the staff at WHIS-TV, where he along with others, practically built the original building we are in now .

All those who worked with Ken would tell you he was a great engineer and a loyal christian family man.

Ken served as the Chief Engineer from 1955 until his retirement in 1998.

