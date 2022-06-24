Advertisement

White Sulphur Springs celebrates rebirth, six years after deadly flood

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of White Sulphur Springs celebrated its revitalization this past weekend, 6 years after deadly floods ravaged the community.

“Sometimes when you get knocked down, it’s easier to get back up than just- when you’re stumbling a little bit,” said Clay Elkins, a business owner in town.

While the city has seen a big recovery following the 2016 destruction, on Sunday the memories remained clear for one resident.

“Roads were missing, fish were out of the fish hatchery down there,” said Dyanna Fury. “Houses on fire and everything, we just couldn’t believe it.”

Despite more than a dozen deaths and immeasurable damage to much of the city -- locals on Sunday said they were ready to celebrate White Sulphur Springs’ rebirth.

“After the devastation of that, you know, it’s really been a multi-year process to revitalize this space, bring in a lot of new energy, try to just like, focus on celebration,” said Marcus Fioravante, an artist.

“The town has really seen a rebirth. It’s been a chance to really work hard, and come together again and rebuild a town,” said Elkins.

The city’s “Dry Creek Music Festival” brought residents together over the weekend to celebrate that rebirth -- and continues to fuel the desire to move forward, and build a better White Sulphur Springs.

