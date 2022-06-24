Virginia Tech star Keve Aluma signs free agent deal with Memphis Grizzlies
The first-team All-ACC selection averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for Tech last season.
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WDBJ) - Thursday’s NBA Draft came and went without Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma hearing his name called.
However, he is still getting a chance to play in the pros, signing Friday as a free agent with the Memphis Grizzlies, per an ESPN report.
The first-team All-ACC selection averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for Tech last season, and he’ll have a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during the summer.
