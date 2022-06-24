Rain chances stay low through Saturday, but showers/storms move back in Sunday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain the dominant force over our weather pattern to begin the weekend. Tonight looks fair and seasonable, with only the slim chance of a stray shower. We’ll otherwise see patchy clouds and areas of fog here & there. Low temps will fall into the upper 50s to mid-60s.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring very similar conditions, with a mix of sun and clouds, and seasonable high temps in the upper 70s and low 80s for most. We’ll be a bit muggier, but rain chances should stay limited, with only the slim chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon and evening. Saturday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the 60s for most.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will then approach the area Sunday, bringing a renewed chance of more scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the latter half of the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, but we’ll be much more humid. A few storms could turn strong to severe, though the risk is low for now.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Showers/storms look likely Sunday night, and widespread rain will be likely Monday morning as the front continues to move through, eventually clearing the area by sometime Monday afternoon-evening. Highs on Monday will be MUCH COOLER, only making it into the upper 60s and low 70s!

DEW POINT FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday will bring cool and dry conditions for this time of year as well...but we will warm up pretty quickly again after that.

Stay tuned!

