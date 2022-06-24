New equipment at Greenbrier Valley Airport allows for faster, easier boarding for flyers

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - New equipment at the Greenbrier Valley Airport is making it easier for people to get on their flights.

Last week, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) approved a machine that processes luggage and even golf clubs. The equipment was installed by Homeland Security earlier this month.

Now that it’s in use, Brian Belcher, Airport Director, says it allows bags to be checked quickly and placed directly on the loading belt. Before the bags were being checked by hand by TSA employees.

“We are super happy to have it and glad that Homeland Security was able to take care of this airport and put one in here,” Belcher stated. “It’s great for us because it allows us to grow and expand...”

Belcher says the machine is able to clear bags at three times the speed of that of an employee.

Greenbrier Valley Airport is one of the first in the state to receive this technology.

