Advertisement

Lawmakers comment on Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe V. Wade this morning. Lawmakers weigh in on the decision.

Rep. Peter Welch (D) Vermont

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) Georgia

Rep. Ralph Norman (R) South Carolina

Rep. Tim Ryan (D) Ohio

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D) Arizona

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) Michigan

Rep. Dan Kildee (D) Michigan

Rep. Sharice Davids (D) Kansas

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D) Oregon

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Bluefield Fire
Multiple agencies respond to fire at “Thistle Foundry and Machine Company”
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Trevor Mullins State Farm is now open
Mercer County native opens State Farm branch.
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
Miner who died after being trapped identified, was new employee

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban
FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
White Sulphur Springs celebrates rebirth, 6 years after deadly flood
White Sulphur Springs celebrates rebirth, 6 years after deadly flood