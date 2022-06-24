Investigation continues following Giles mine collapse

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The investigation into Monday’s fatal Lime Plant accident in Giles county continues.

A Virginia Energy representative tells WVVA that the victim, 50-year-old Stuart Moore, was hundreds of feet underground when the lime mine collapse happened at Lhoist

The preliminary report says a large amount of lime kiln dust moved through a vertical opening into an area where excavators were operating.

Moore was trapped in the cab of his equipment.

Tarah Kesterson, PR manager for Virginia Department of Energy tells WVVA, “And really our investigation at each site are very, very similar. The only difference in a mineral mining investigation and a coal mining investigation is the conditions. Lhoist, this mine we are conducting an investigation at right now, is very large. The walls are high, and the roof is high. Coal mining, that’s usually a different condition, roof is not as high. It might be tighter quarters.”

Moore was employed by a contracted company called Gillman Services and had only worked at Lhoist for 9 weeks when this accident happened.

Kesterson says it could be weeks before a full investigative report is released.

This accident marks the commonwealth’s first fatality in the mineral mining industry since 2018.

