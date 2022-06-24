How Overturning Roe V. Wade affects West Virginia

(WVVA) - The United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn 50 years of precedent set by Roe V. Wade now throws abortion rights back to the individual states.

In West Virginia, the abortion statute, WV Code 62-2-8, says women in The Mountain State could face 10 years in prison for terminating a pregnancy.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the current administration is reviewing and potentially modifying that law in the coming weeks.

“We’re going to be working with the legislature. I think there will be some consideration on how this law comes back into existence or how the laws were made so we’re going to be addressing all those issues.”

The statute opens up the possibility of a birth control ban. Attorney Robert Dunlap said the “Plan B” pill could now be considered an illegal substance.

”Ultimately, it’s as if you are selling something that just became illegal. Now our shelves that have Plan B are carrying contraband that could legally be sold over the counter.”

Just hours after the Supreme Court’s historic decision, The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia which is the state’s only abortion clinic, announced they will no longer be providing the service and immediately canceling all appointments for the next 3 weeks.

Executive Director Katie Quinonez said the decision is devastating for many people across the state.

”We were met with a range of responses. Some patients broke down and could not speak through their sobbing. Some patients were stunned and didn’t know what to say. Some patients don’t understand what was happening.”

The West Virginia ACLU said they will pursue every legal option to protect abortion rights in the state.

