The Golden Rule Montessori School opens new location

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Golden Rule Montessori School officially opened the doors at their new Bluefield, W.Va. location.

The school’s new location on Albermarle St. in Bluefield is the location of a former Synagogue.

This private school teaches through what they call Montessori method, based on self directed activity, hands on learning and collaborative play.

Golden Rule director, Jana Jarrett, says that this move gives them more space to serve area students.

“In this facility we have a little more room, we have a full kitchen that we have never had before, but I definitely think that this facility gives us more space and an opportunity to grow and offer this education to other kids in our area”

Golden Rule is a year long school and they begin again on July 5th.

