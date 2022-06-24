Advertisement

The Golden Rule Montessori School opens new location

The Golden Rule Montesorri school
The Golden Rule Montesorri school
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Golden Rule Montessori School officially opened the doors at their new Bluefield, W.Va. location.

The school’s new location on Albermarle St. in Bluefield is the location of a former Synagogue.

This private school teaches through what they call Montessori method, based on self directed activity, hands on learning and collaborative play.

Golden Rule director, Jana Jarrett, says that this move gives them more space to serve area students.

“In this facility we have a little more room, we have a full kitchen that we have never had before, but I definitely think that this facility gives us more space and an opportunity to grow and offer this education to other kids in our area”

Golden Rule is a year long school and they begin again on July 5th.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Bluefield Fire
Multiple agencies respond to fire at “Thistle Foundry and Machine Company”
Trevor Mullins State Farm is now open
Mercer County native opens State Farm branch.
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
Miner who died after being trapped identified, was new employee

Latest News

Ken Dick
WVVA remembers former Chief Engineer, Ken Dick
Giles mine collapse updates
Investigation continues following Giles mine collapse
Danville vs. Bluefield (June 23rd)
Danville outscores Bluefield in Thursday match up
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: How to safeguard your online information