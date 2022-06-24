Advertisement

Chuck Mathena Center prepares for annual Food Truck Festival

Coming up this Saturday
Coming up this Saturday
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Princeton’s Chuck Mathena Center is preparing for its third food truck frenzy and festival.

Beginning at noon tomorrow, attendees will be treated to 8 different food truck options, along with musical performances beginning at 1 and set to run until 11 pm.

The Chuck Mathena Center’s executive director says this is their way of bringing the community together.

Candace Wilson: “We are a non-profit, so this is kind of a give-back to everybody. We’re just making it an affordable day to come out and celebrate. And we’re really trying to drive tourism in mercer county, that’s one of the things.”

Tickets for the food truck frenzy can be bought online for $15 a piece or for $20 cash in-person tomorrow.

The event is set to run from noon through 11 pm.

