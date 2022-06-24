Advertisement

A beautiful day is on tap for us today

Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low-mid 80s are expected
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures climbing up into the low-mid 80s this afternoon.

Overnight, we will stay dry with mainly clear conditions. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s tonight.

A few isolated showers are possible on Saturday, however, the majority of the day should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will once again top off in the low-mid 80s tomorrow afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible Saturday evening but most will stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances increase early next week as a cold front approaches our area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in on Sunday afternoon and last through Monday morning. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall which could lead to some localized flooding, especially around creeks, streams, and low-lying areas.

That front will cool us down as well with temperatures only getting up into the upper 60s and low-mid 70s next Monday and Tuesday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

