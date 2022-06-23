Advertisement

VIDEO: Runaway goats captured after leading officers on police chase

The Lubbock Police Department said officers got some help with capturing a couple of runaway goats. (Source: KCBD)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Police in Texas got an interesting call Wednesday morning regarding goats running in and out of traffic in Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department said residents and workers from a tractor supply store helped officers capture the two animals.

KCBD reports the goats were taken to the Lubbock Animal Shelter, but it wasn’t immediately clear how they first got away from their owner.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and those missing any goats were urged to contact the animal shelter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
Miner who died after being trapped identified, was new employee
Vivian Riley-Alford
Princeton woman asks for community’s help raising money for injured sister
James Stehlin
Former teacher and coach pleads guilty to trying to seduce a minor
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Police | File Photo
Crews respond to ‘emergency operation’ at Giles County plant

Latest News

Fed chair Jerome Powell is signaling that more interest rate hikes could be ahead and warning...
Fed signals more interest rate hikes ahead
Derrick Evans will serve prison time following the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S....
Former West Virginia lawmaker will serve prison time after January 6th insurrection
Derrick Evans will serve prison time following the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S....
Former West Virginia lawmaker will serve prison time after January 6th insurrection
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting