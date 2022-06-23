Advertisement

VIDEO: Father attacks man accused of killing his son during court appearance

Surveillance footage captured tense moments in court where a boy's biological father attacked the man accused of killing his son. (Source: WXIX)
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A father attacked the man who is accused of killing his son during an emotional court case in Ohio this week.

Desean Brown, 22, is facing charges for the death of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore and his mother, Nyteisha Lattimore, in December 2020.

On Thursday, WXIX reports Brown was in court for a motion hearing in the murder case when Nylo’s biological father, Tonio Hughes, rushed the defense table and punched the 22-year-old in the side of the head.

Surveillance video footage from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office caught the physical altercation.

Deputies: Father of Nylo Lattimore Attacks NYLO's Accused Killer in Court

Officials with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies quickly restrained Hughes and placed him into custody. Additional deputies also were called to assist.

Following the incident, Judge Megan Shanahan found Hughes in contempt of court and sentenced him to seven days at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

“Judge Megan Shanahan and the Hamilton Sheriff’s Office would like to emphasize that this behavior will not be tolerated in the courthouse,” said Kyla Woods, a spokesperson with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown is being held without bail at the justice center.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Nyteisha Lattimore was killed on Dec. 5, 2020. Her body was found near the Purple People Bridge around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 12.

According to Deters, her body was in her Walnut Hills apartment for five days before Brown disposed of it.

Brown allegedly purchased a body bag and took an Uber to the Ohio River, telling the driver it was his clothes because he was moving out.

The prosecutor says Nylo’s blood was found in a Paw Patrol blanket recovered with Nyteisha Lattimore’s body. The boy’s stroller was also allegedly located near the river where his mother’s body was found.

