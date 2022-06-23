Advertisement

Major League Baseball legend gives motivational talk in Beckley


One of the most feared sluggers in the sport of baseball was in Beckley on Thursday for a motivational speech.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - One of the most feared sluggers in the sport of baseball was in Beckley on Thursday for a motivational speech. A legend in the batter’s box, Darryl Strawberry played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB).

He was brought in by Destiny Ministries to speak to the Miner’s baseball team on Thursday. But he wasn’t there to talk about the sport, he was there to encourage the players to look away from life’s temptations and find their faith in God.

Strawberry’s baseball career ended amid years of alcohol and drug abuse. Through faith, he said he was able to turn his life around and now works to help others do the same.

“I think a lot of times we don’t have the discipline in life to do that. And we need someone else to help and encourage us. When that took place, I went to a whole different level and became a different person.”

Strawberry also spoke at the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley last year.

He now tours the country giving motivational talks.

