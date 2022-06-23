Advertisement

Fair weather on tap for Friday; our next front rolls in early next week

Rain chances will be minimal Friday & Saturday
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

Besides a few patchy clouds and some fog here & there, our Thursday evening looks quiet. Tonight, low temps will fall into the upper 50s-low 60s, and we should stay mainly clear.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER

Friday will bring fair weather; we’ll see mainly sunny skies, seasonable temps in the upper 70s-mid 80s for most, and only the slim chance for a stray pop-up shower. Most will stay dry. Friday night looks mainly clear with lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

DEW POINT FORECAST
DEW POINT FORECAST

We’ll get a bit more humidity back by Saturday, but temps should still stay around normal in the upper 70s-mid 80s for most. We could see a stray shower or thunderstorm, but rain chances look low to begin the weekend overall. We should have another fair night Saturday night, with just passing clouds and lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

FISHING FORECAST
FISHING FORECAST

A cold front will begin to approach the area on Sunday, bringing a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. We’ll otherwise be partly sunny to wrap up the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s still.

MILD WEATHER
MILD WEATHER

Widespread rain looks likely as the front moves in and eventually out of the area on Monday. We look much cooler to begin next week, with highs only in the upper 60s-mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. We’ll be drying out quickly Monday night-Tuesday as the front heads out of the area.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

