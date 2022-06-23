Advertisement

Event geared toward senior citizens held in Raleigh County

Senior Day Out
Senior Day Out(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, Raleigh County seniors enjoyed an event all their own.

The third annual “Senior Day Out” was held inside the Raleigh County Convention Center. It was co-sponsored by the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, the Beckley Auto Mall and The Register-Herald and offered vendors from 20 local businesses, door prizes, live music and even a competitive game of BINGO.

Event organizers say the day is a great chance for older residents to have fun at their own pace.

“We just feel like it’s important to do this for our senior citizens to give them the opportunity to get out to socialize with people in the same situations...” said Lisa Stadelman, Advertising Sales Manager for The Register-Herald.

This is the first “Senior Day Out” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

