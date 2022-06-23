Drier air and seasonable temperatures move in today

A few showers are falling out there early today, but we will dry up later on this morning. As a cold front continues to move away from our area, we will see decreasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will top off right around average this afternoon with highs in the upper 70 and low 80s and humidity levels will be lower as well making it feel more comfortable.

Decreasing clouds are expected today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry overnight with mainly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the 50s and low 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A mix of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow and temperatures will warm up a little more as high pressure builds in. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the 80s for most.

High pressure will build in bringing drier conditions. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most should stay dry on Saturday, however, we could see a few showers developing with temperatures in the 80s. A better chance of rain and storms moves in on Sunday and Monday as a strong frontal system moves through. That will cool temperatures down as well for the beginning of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

