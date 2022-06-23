Advertisement

Drier air and seasonable temperatures move in today

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few showers are falling out there early today, but we will dry up later on this morning. As a cold front continues to move away from our area, we will see decreasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will top off right around average this afternoon with highs in the upper 70 and low 80s and humidity levels will be lower as well making it feel more comfortable.

Decreasing clouds are expected today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Decreasing clouds are expected today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry overnight with mainly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the 50s and low 60s.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the 50s and low 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

A mix of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow and temperatures will warm up a little more as high pressure builds in. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the 80s for most.

High pressure will build in bringing drier conditions.
High pressure will build in bringing drier conditions.(WVVA WEATHER)

Most should stay dry on Saturday, however, we could see a few showers developing with temperatures in the 80s. A better chance of rain and storms moves in on Sunday and Monday as a strong frontal system moves through. That will cool temperatures down as well for the beginning of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
Miner who died after being trapped identified, was new employee
James Stehlin
Former teacher and coach pleads guilty to trying to seduce a minor
Trevor Mullins State Farm is now open
Mercer County native opens State Farm branch.
Photo from Montgomery County Fire-EMS of the crash scene Wednesday morning on 460 Eastbound.
Children injured after Blacksburg crash along 460

Latest News

Full video forecast (June 22 2022)
Full video forecast (June 22 2022)
SEVERE RISK
A cold front slides in tonight; strong to severe storms will be possible
Full Forecast (6/22)
Full Forecast (6/22)
Some storms could turn strong to severe this evening with damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and...
Showers and thunderstorms move in this evening