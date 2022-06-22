Advertisement

Texas lawmaker first Mexican-born woman to join Congress

Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.
Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi swore in the newest member of Congress on Tuesday.

Mayra Flores of Texas, a Republican, is the first Mexican-born woman to be elected as a representative.

She won a special election for Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Flores’ term only runs through January. She will have to win the November general election to remain in office.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian Riley-Alford
Princeton woman asks for community’s help raising money for injured sister
Police | File Photo
Crews respond to ‘emergency operation’ at Giles County plant
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Humane Society of Raleigh County
Humane Society of Raleigh County offers free spay and neuter services through state grant
WVVA Gas Giveaway

Latest News

FILE - A sign indicating a "Medical Facility Quiet Zone" is displayed outside the Jackson...
‘Heightened alert’: Abortion providers brace for ruling
A new study found that light exposure during sleep can lead to health issues.
Exposure to light during sleep linked to health issues, study finds
In focus
In Focus: Putting the spotlight on Southwest Virginia Community College
James Stehlin
Former teacher and coach pleads guilty to trying to seduce a minor
Paola Garcia said passengers were afraid the plane would explode after catching fire at Miami...
'People start running and running': Passenger talks about plane fire after landing