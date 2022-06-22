Showers and thunderstorms move in this evening

Today we will start off with mainly sunny skies but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches the area. We’ll be a bit steamy as well with highs in the 80s and low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel even hotter.

Temperatures will top off in the 80s and low 90s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. (WVVA WEATHER)

As the front moves in this evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely, especially between the hours of 8 PM-1 AM tonight-Thursday morning. While our severe risk is low, we could still see a few strong to severe storms that could produce isolated damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. Most should dry up late tonight with lows in the 60s.

A line of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through this evening and into the overnight hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some storms could turn strong to severe this evening with damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and hail. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most should stay dry on Thursday, however, an isolated shower or storm is possible. We should get a break from the heat and humidity with highs topping off in the 70s and 80s.

We will cool down a bit tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We look mainly dry with highs in the 80s on Friday and Saturday, but another frontal system will bring us a renewed chance of showers/storms by Sunday-Monday of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

