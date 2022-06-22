Showers and thunderstorms move in this evening
Some storms could be strong to severe this evening
Today we will start off with mainly sunny skies but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches the area. We’ll be a bit steamy as well with highs in the 80s and low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel even hotter.
As the front moves in this evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely, especially between the hours of 8 PM-1 AM tonight-Thursday morning. While our severe risk is low, we could still see a few strong to severe storms that could produce isolated damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. Most should dry up late tonight with lows in the 60s.
Most should stay dry on Thursday, however, an isolated shower or storm is possible. We should get a break from the heat and humidity with highs topping off in the 70s and 80s.
We look mainly dry with highs in the 80s on Friday and Saturday, but another frontal system will bring us a renewed chance of showers/storms by Sunday-Monday of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
