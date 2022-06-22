Ronceverte Kroger prioritizes hiring local

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Although it has stores all across the country, Kroger is prioritizing hiring local.

On Wednesday, the store’s Ronceverte location held a job fair for potential employees. During the fair, people were able to chat with store leaders and learn a little bit more about what it means to be a Kroger associate.

The store has the capacity to employ more than 100 people. This means more opportunities for locals.

“We want to keep people working here in the county,” said Alice Bennett, the store’s District HR Specialist. “Just to have that family atmosphere when they come to work here, you know, I think that’s very important for it to stay right here in the Lewisburg, Ronceverte area.”

In addition to the job fair, the Ronceverte location also holds open interviews every Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.