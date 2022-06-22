Advertisement

Ronceverte Korger prioritizes hiring local

Kroger Job Fair
Kroger Job Fair(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Although it has stores all across the country, Kroger is prioritizing hiring local.

On Wednesday, the store’s Ronceverte location held a job fair for potential employees. During the fair, people were able to chat with store leaders and learn a little bit more about what it means to be a Kroger associate.

The store has the capacity to employ more than 100 people. This means more opportunities for locals.

“We want to keep people working here in the county,” said Alice Bennett, the store’s District HR Specialist. “Just to have that family atmosphere when they come to work here, you know, I think that’s very important for it to stay right here in the Lewisburg, Ronceverte area.”

In addition to the job fair, the Ronceverte location also holds open interviews every Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
Miner who died after being trapped identified, was new employee
Vivian Riley-Alford
Princeton woman asks for community’s help raising money for injured sister
James Stehlin
Former teacher and coach pleads guilty to trying to seduce a minor
Police | File Photo
Crews respond to ‘emergency operation’ at Giles County plant
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Trevor Mullins State Farm is now open
Mercer County native opens State Farm branch.
Coming to Mercer County
Infant vaccines are on the way to Mercer County.
Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department holds physical agility testing for prospective employees
A major artery through Mount Hope is re-named after a beloved community leader.
Mount Hope road re-named for community leader