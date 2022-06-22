Multiple agencies respond to fire at “Thistle Foundry and Machine Company”

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Firefighters from both Virginias were called to “Thistle Foundry and Machine Company.”

Firefighters reported the fire started around 2 P.M. It took first responders 20 minutes to bring it under control.

Bluefield, Virginia Firefighter Jarried McFarland said, the workers were pouring liquid hot metal at the time the fire started. However, the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

There have been no injuries related to the fire reported at this time. We will continue to update you with the latest information as we receive it.

